Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History reopens Tuesday

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is reopening its doors on Tuesday, May 19.

The museum will be open during normal hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Visitors and staff are encouraged to practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer, and wear facemasks.

The museum also announced a half-day Summer Nature Camp will begin on June 8, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Class sizes have been reduced to five children per class, and CDC camp recommendations will be observed.

For more information about the museum or summer camp program, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org or call 979-776-2195.