Brazos Valley: Next cold snap blows in Thursday

Tuesday brought Bryan-College Station a high temperature just 7° shy of a record set 128 years ago.

After a weekend chill, warmer air has taken back over. Enjoy the spring-like feel? Soak it up, Wednesday. Highs are slated to top off in the low 80s again for mid-week.

Thursday morning you will walk out the door to overcast skies, patchy fog, and mild low 60s. Probably will feel just as mild as the past few mornings have felt and you will be tempted to leave for the day without the cold weather gear.

[Insert Mom's voice here] GO BACK IN AND GET YOUR COAT!

The next strong cold front to reach the Brazos Valley is slated to arrive just after lunchtime Thursday. Temperatures drop 20° through the course of the afternoon, alongside a brisk north wind. By suppertime, wind chills could be just inside or nearing the upper 30s for parts of the Brazos Valley. Throw in a bit of light, scattered rain and a soggy, cold mess is expected to round out the day.

