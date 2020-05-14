State Board of Education rep talks Brazos Valley school calendars, COVID-19

The Texas Education Agency is providing options to school districts that may be considering changes to the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

Barbara Cargill represents much of the Brazos Valley on the State Board of Education, and she said on First News at Four, “The main goal is to build a calendar that minimizes disruption for our students.”

“There is anticipation that that [COVID-19 outbreaks] might happen again in the 2020-2021 school year,” Cargill said.

The TEA is suggesting that districts look at whether an intercessional calendar might work for them, including measures such as longer breaks throughout the school year, extending the school year by 30 days, or even adopting a year-long schedule. (For the full options, click here.)

“It is important to remember that it is up to the local school districts as to what calendar they choose to use,” said Cargill. For Bryan and College Station ISD’s response to the TEA calendar options, click here.

Cargill also addressed concerns about Texas children not all having consistent access to high-speed internet. She referenced Gov. Greg Abbott’s recently announced plan “Operation Connectivity.”

“Whether or not our kids are going to have to continue to learn online, all of that is going to be controlled by this virus,” Cargill said. “We just don’t know where it’s going to take us next, but I have full confidence that our districts will respond in the best possible way for their kids.”

