Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off season Sunday

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is opening its season with a big performance, sharing the stage with three soloists, the Brazos Valley Chorale and the Brenham Children's Chorus.

The centerpiece of Sunday's performance is Carmina Burana, composed by Carl Off. The 24-movement masterpiece is heralded as one of the most recognizable and iconic choral arrangements.

The show is on Sunday, October 20, starting at 5:00 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium.

For tickets and information, visit bvso.org or call the MSC Box Office at (979)845-1234