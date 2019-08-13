Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra preps for 38th season

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is promising to dazzle audiences with a "kaleidoscope of classics" in its 38th season. The orchestra recently announced the upcoming concerts for its 2019-2020.

"I'm very happy with this season, I'm very proud," said Marcelo Bussiki, the BVSO's music director and conductor. "We have a very diverse season opening in October."

The season opener will be Carmina Burana on Oct. 20. According to the BVSO website, the concert combines the talents of three stunning soloists, the Brenham Children’s Chorus, and the 120-voice powerhouse that is the Brazos Valley Chorale as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary season.

The season culminates in a finale from a galaxy far, far away. The final concert will feature the symphony performing the entire score for Star Wars: A New Hope along with the movie.

To learn more about all of the concerts coming in BVSO's 38th season, visit the BVSO website.