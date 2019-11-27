Brazos Valley Thanksgiving: Gloomy, damp, & chilly

A winter storm, with the potential to drop 1" to 3" of snow on top of a quarter of an inch of ice, in the Texas Panhandle could have drivers slipping on roads Thanksgiving morning.

That same weather maker is responsible for a gloomy look to Thanksgiving Day here in the Brazos Valley.

High and mid-level moisture is expected to keep cloud cover locked in thick this feastful holiday. Highs are slated to run on the cool side, topping off in the 50s for much of the area by the afternoon.

The atmosphere saturates enough and a touch of moisture is added by the Gulf of Mexico to foster the chance for patchy spots of light drizzle and mist throughout the day. Not enough to tip rain gauges -- totals at best run 0.05" to 0.10" by sundown -- but enough to keep a damp feel to the day.

Tack on a breezy wind at 5 to 15mph and most of us are in long sleeves as we step out to a sub-60° holiday.

The average high for the second to last day of November in Bryan-College Station: 67°. Forecast highs are anticipated be about 10° off that mark.

Warmer air will slowly start to slosh back into the area late in the day. That should make for a 10° difference in temperature by Thursday afternoon. On one side, the Northwestern Brazos Valley has forecast highs in the low 50s. On the other, the far Southeastern Brazos Valley is expected to reach the low 60s by 4pm.

Mid and upper 70s return to thermometers Friday. A chance for a few strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are in the forecast by late morning Saturday ahead of the next cold front's arrival.

LATEST FORECAST ABOUT SATURDAY'S STORM CHANCE CAN BE FOUND IN THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP.