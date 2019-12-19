Brazos Valley Troupe bringing the laughs for the holidays

If you're looking for something fun to do for the holidays, the Brazos Valley Troupe has you covered.

Their HoliDAZE Happenings includes two shows. First, the troupe will be playing "I'll Be Home for Christmas". It's being called a holiday celebration and potluck filled with a full lineup of performers. Food will be available for those attending. That takes place one night only on Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can longer be purchased online. Limited seats are available by sending an e-mail to BVTTIX@yahoo.com.

Their second show is called "Laugh Out Loud! New Year's Laughin' Eve Edition". The troupe closes out the year with two shows at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. It's an improv show that's sure to laugh you into the new year. Tickets for those shows can be purchased online here.