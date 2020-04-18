COVID-19 antibodies testing available in College Station

On Saturday, hundreds of people lined up in their cars at Brazos Valley Urgent Care.

Each of them is hoping to learn whether they have the antibodies related to exposure to COVID-19.

The facility is providing 2,000 tests for the IgM and IbG, the two antibodies related to COVID-19, to the public.

"Well mainly for peace of mind, truthfully," said Stacy Zemanek, who was getting tested with her husband. "He thinks that he had it and ran all the symptoms a couple months ago."

"There's a lot of people that think they had it in the past one to two months but haven't qualified for testing or been able to get testing because there's a shortage," said Dr. Kelly Maedo with Brazos Valley Urgent Care. "So this [antibody test] allows people to know that."

The test is just a finger prick, and you receive your results in about 20 minutes.

Zemanek and her husband both tested negative.

"A little disappointed," said Zemanek. "A little disappointed knowing we still have to, you know, fear."

Dr. Maedo says it's important to remember that even if you get a positive result, indicating the presence of these antibodies, it doesn't mean that you are immune to COVID-19.

"The CDC is being hesitant to say 'Oh, you did this test, so you should be fine if you have antibodies,'" said Dr. Maedo. "In normal instances, that's usually the case, but we just don't know."

The tests are $25 dollars and available to anyone age one and older can get the test.

Brazos Valley Urgent Care will be testing again on Sunday, April 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You do not have to be a Brazos County resident to get tested.

The test is not FDA-approved, but it is mentioned on the FDA website, indicating that FDA officials have applied for Emergency Use Authorization.