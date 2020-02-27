Brazos Valley Voter Guide: What to bring, where to go & who is on the ballot

Before heading to the polls on Mar. 3, here is some information to help the voting process to go by smoothly.

What you need to take :

A valid form of photo ID.

• Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

• United States Passport (book or card)

Don’t have one of these? That’s okay. Fill out the Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and bring a supporting form of ID.

• copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

• copy of or original current utility bill;

• copy of or original bank statement;

• copy of or original government check;

• copy of or original paycheck; or

• copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

You can find the Reasonable Impediment Declaration form HERE.

Where to Vote

Here are links to each county's voting locations.

Brazos County

Burleson County

Grimes County

Houston County - Democratic

Houston County - Republican

Leon County

Madison County

Milam County

Robertson County

Walker County

Waller County

Washington County - Democratic

Washington County - Republican

Sample Ballots

Brazos County

• Democratic Sample Ballot

• Republican Sample Ballot

Burleson County

• Sample ballots are unavailable online. See the Related Documents section for a downloadable file.

Grimes County

• Sample Ballots

Houston County

• Democratic Sample Ballot

• Republican Sample Ballot

Leon County

• Democratic Sample Ballot Precincts #1-7

• Democratic Sample Ballot Precincts #8-14A

• Republican Sample Ballot Precincts #1-7

• Republican Sample Ballot Precincts #8-14A

Madison County

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 101

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 202

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 303

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 404

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 101

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 202

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 303

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 404

Milam County

• Sample Ballots

Robertson County

• Sample ballots are unavailable online. See the Related Documents section for a downloadable file.

Walker County

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 1

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 2

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 3

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 4

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 1

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 2

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 3

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 4

Waller County

• Sample Ballots

Washington County

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 1

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 2

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 3

• Democratic Sample Ballot PCT 4

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 1

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 2

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 3

• Republican Sample Ballot PCT 4

KBTX encourages all individuals to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard.