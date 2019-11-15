Brazos Valley artisans bring their own spin to fiber art

Home to Brazos Valley fiber artists and the Brazos Spinners and Weavers Guild, Intersections, boasts wearable, decorative, and touchable art.

Located at 2116 South College Avenue in Bryan, Intersection offers one of a kind fiber art. The store is open Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. till 6 p.m. Classes are offered at Intersections covering a wide variety of topics like weaving, spinning, crocheting, knitting, Kumihimo braiding, dyeing and more.

The Brazos Spinners and Weavers Guild is a guild with membership ranging from members in the 20’s to their 90's, who specialize or are a fan of various fiber art specialties. “[Guild members] have a different take on the use and the manipulation of fibers, and each person brings that point of view in,” said Helen Dewolf, President, Brazos Spinners and Weavers Guild.

“Everyone has their own spin to things. Literally,” said Dewolf

“We produce things from the heart. By spinning and weaving it ourselves, we can determine the quality and texture. It’s something you are not going to find elsewhere.”

The Brazos Spinners and Weavers will be holding a demonstration from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m. on November 19 on Texas A&M’s campus at the Memorial Student Center’s J. Wayne Stark Gallery. Currently on exhibition at the Stark Galleries is “Small Expressions,” a fiber artwork exhibit.

“Small Expressions” is a yearly exhibit by the Handweavers Guild of America, Inc. According to the Texas A&M University Art Galleries website, the exhibit features 33 small-scale works of art from all over the world. “Small in scale but visually compelling, HGA’s Small Expressions exhibition features work that speaks to the intricacy of expression, intimacy of design, thoughtful communication, and visual excitement,” According to the Texas A&M University Art Galleries website. “The artists in this exhibit create a big impact through small pieces.”

For more information on the Brazos Spinners and Weavers, Intersections, and Small Expressions, see the related links section.