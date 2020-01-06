Brazos Valley celebrities say road to Hollywood started in BCS

Some Brazos Valley natives are proving you can get your claim to fame started in Bryan College Station.

The three actors are starring in “Rekindling Christmas," a movie being filmed in Bryan.

Lead actor Michael Patrick Lane says he owes his start to the town in which he grew up.

“I did Brazos Valley Troupe. I did Nikki Pederson Talent. If it wasn’t for funding for the arts that Bryan and College Station put in, I wouldn’t be able to do this for a living. I'm so fortunate to get to act,” said Lane.

Lane isn’t the only local cast for the film. So is Raini Rodriguez, another product of Nikki Pederson Talent. She says it was special to shoot scenes inside Bryan High.

“I never actually got to go to Bryan High School because I left for L.A. when I was 11. I would have gone to Bryan High, so it was really nice to come back and walk the halls,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says she loves coming back to her hometown when she can. She says being able to do what she loves makes it even better.

“For all of us to sort of come back home and say, 'Hey, this is what we get to do on a daily basis in Los Angeles. Why not bring it back home and show everybody else what we get to do,'” said Rodriguez.

Lane says being able to work with his community on this project has been special.

“I just had a school teacher, Ms. Pearson, come and be an extra. It’s so amazing to be able to connect with family and friends after a decade,” said Lane.

Ashley Atwood is the lead actress and producer of the movie. Monday, for the first time in a long time, she walked the halls of Bryan High, her alma mater.

“I never would have imagined I’d be filming a movie here at Bryan High, ever. I knew what I wanted to do back then but I never ever once thought I’d be filming a movie here,” said Atwood.

Atwood has some advice for all those reaching for the same goals she and her castmates have.

“Create your own path. Stick to it. Work hard,” said Atwood. “None of this is just given to anybody. If you want it, you got to get it and take it and just be ready to work for it,” said Atwood.

