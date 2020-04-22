Brazos Valley counties working to get one-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Both Madison and Robertson Counties are letting their residents know about the possibility of drive-thru COVID-19 testing for people showing symptoms.

Each county sent out a notice Wednesday alerting their residents to the possibility of a one-day, drive-thru testing site being set up with short notice. Residents are encouraged to register with their county to get notifications.

Residents that have symptoms and would like to be tested will have to register first. That information will be released when the testing location is confirmed.

According to the releases, the Texas National Guard will be setting up these testing locations.