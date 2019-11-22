Brazos Valley deputy honored at law enforcement memorial in Austin

A Brazos Valley Deputy killed in the line of duty was one of more than a dozen honored at a ceremony in Austin Friday morning.

More than 300 people gathered at Lost Lawman Memorial Ceremony at the Sheriffs' Association of Texas. 13 names were added to a memorial wall, including Falls County Deputy Matthew Jones.

He was killed last month in an accident while assisting a motorist on Highway 6 near Riesel.

"Well, you know, this is a solemn time for us because we are honoring those that have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service for the sheriff's offices and that's sheriffs, and chief deputies, jailers, and deputies," said Sheriff Chris Kirk of Brazos County.

Kirk said it's a loss for all the law enforcement community.

"It’s really meaningful for us to stand up and recognize that sacrifice and let everybody know that we support those that serve," Kirk said.

"Since it's fairly recent. It's fresh on our minds and we're certainly thoughts and prayers go with them and there was a lot of people from Falls County and the Brazos Valley here representing," said Steve Westbrook, Executive Director of the Sheriffs' Association of Texas.

Law enforcement from other parts of the state attended the ceremony. Mark Cox served Real and Edward Counties.

“Mark succumbed to a heart attack during some K-9 training and died in the line of duty and so we applied to have his name put on the wall and we were granted that," said Sheriff Nathan Johnson of Real County.

"We just came here to commemorate that and to you know commemorate his service. He was a Navy veteran. He worked a lot of years in law enforcement," said Johnson.

“Humbling experience being here today to see his name added to the wall for sheriff’s deputies and jailers. Very unique in that the Sheriffs' Association does this for them, so honored, blessed," said Sheriff Pamela Elliott of Edward County.

"And was amazed to see the crowd that was here to honor all those lost and fallen in the line of duty," she said.

More than 500 names are now on the memorial wall. The Sheriffs' Association adds new names every two years.