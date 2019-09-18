Brazos Valley emergency personnel stand at the ready for Imelda effects

As the KBTX Pinpoint Weather Team continues to monitor Tropical Depression Imelda, emergency management offices in counties across the Brazos Valley are ready for the worst—even if it doesn’t come.

“Obviously, earlier in the week, we had a lot more concerns about the amount of rain that we would be receiving,” said Michele Meade, the Brazos County emergency management coordinator. By Wednesday, the estimates were significantly lower and out of dangerous range for Brazos County.

However, Meade says that her office is always keeping an eye on the tropics this time of year.

“We are still at the height of hurricane season, and this is still an active time in the tropics,” said Meade. “We’ve got our eye on a couple more systems that may develop into something.”

In Walker County, the emergency management office is forced to have a different attitude toward Imelda. The area is set to see much more rain than Brazos County, and the county has also seen seven flood-related federal disasters since 2015.

“Beginning to be a regular thing around here,” said Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis. “We watch the Trinity River real close.”

Davis says there is one main thing that the public can do to alleviate effects of flooding in the area: “Turn around; don’t drown.”

“We have to be ready to rescue anyone that might be stranded,” said Davis.

For the full conversations with Meade and Davis, see the video player above.

