Brazos Valley events canceled or postponed due to COVID-19

We're keeping a list of events that are being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

This article will be updated as more events are canceled or postponed.

----------

MSC OPAS is canceling the two performances of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" that were scheduled for March 17 & 18. They are working with the show’s producers to re-schedule the dates. All ticket holders will be contacted for refunds when the MSC Box Office resumes regular business hours on Monday, March 16.

----------

Maroon & White Night, scheduled for Friday, March 20 in Downtown Bryan, has been canceled. Organizers said the safety of students and community members is of utmost importance and hope to reschedule the event for a future date.