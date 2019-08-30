New Madisonville head coach gets ready for football season opener

High schools across the Brazos Valley are kicking off football season this week. New head football coach for the Madisonville Mustangs Russell Urbantke and quarterback and defensive back Tyrese Brown were on BVTM to talk about the start of the high school football season.

Urbantke had been an assistant coach under athletic director and former head coach Rusty Nail, but this year Urbantke is starting his first season as the head coach of the Mustangs.

"When I got here, these group of seniors that we have this year grew up underneath our leadership. It's really not a big of a new role. They know me well as I know them. We have 27 seniors this year."

The Mustangs will be traveling to Bellville to take on the Brahmas in the season opener.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

For highlights and scores, visit the Friday Football Fever section in the Sports column or watch Friday Football Fever on KBTX at 11:35 p.m.