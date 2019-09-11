Brazos Valley honors vow to "never forget" 9/11 victims

The Brazos Valley has several events to honor the victims and survivors of the September 11th attacks.

2,977 people died in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania when a group of 19 men hijacked four planes which were intentionally crashed into the World Trade Center, and the Pentagon. A fourth plane went down outside Shanksville, PA.

Wednesday, firefighters from Bryan and College Station will pay tribute with memorial stair climbs.

The Bryan stair climb will be at the Lake Walk Town Center’s Tower near the Stella Hotel. The event will begin with a welcome & prayer at 8:00 a.m. The climb will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The College Station Fire Department's memorial stair climb will be at the Aspire Apartment Building near Northgate beginning at 8:00 a.m.

There will also be a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. It will be near the War on Terror Memorial Site. The ceremony will begin at 7:44 a.m. which is the approximate time the first World Trade Center tower was attacked in 2001.