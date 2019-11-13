Brazos Valley just experienced the coldest morning in over 250 days

Were you shivering this morning?

Wednesday morning lows were the coldest many in the Brazos Valley have experienced in since early March.

Easterwood Airport reached an official low of 28°, falling short of the 108-year-old record low by just 3°.

25° from 1911 will remain in the history books for another year.

Below is a list of low temperatures for the day, as reported to the National Weather Service:

• Bellville: 29°

• College Station (Easterwood Airport): 28°

• Bryan (Coulter Field): 28°

• 3.4mi northeast of Caldwell: 22°

• Snook: 25°

• Somerville: 26°

• Caldwell: 26°

• Dime Box: 28°

• Navasota: 26°

• Todd Mission: 31°

• Crockett: 20°

• Ratcliff: 22°

• Latexo: 24°

• Lovelady: 27°

• Kennard: 39°

• North Zulch: 21°

• Madisonville: 22°

• Normangee: 23°

• Conroe: 26°

• Magnolia: 27°

• Coldspring: 27°

• Trinity: 30°

• Huntsville: 23°

• New Waverly: 25°

• Oakhurst: 30°

• Hempstead: 28°

• Prairie View: 28°

• Brenham: 27°

• Burton: 28°

