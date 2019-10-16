Brazos Valley middle school students get glimpse of careers at job fair

Middle school students are getting a glimpse of some of the career options here in our area.

The B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair for local 8th graders Wednesday morning before they head into high school.

Over 65 local businesses were out answering questions and helping students decide what they want to pursue. An astronaut from Houston was also there advocating for studying STEM.

“I also want to encourage a lot of young girls to consider studying STEM. And of course I love being an astronaut so I’m giving them advice on how to get selected as an astronaut,” said Anna Fisher, a retired astronaut.

Nearly 3,000 students from 16 schools were at the job fair.

