Brazos Valley, much of Texas remain "Drought-Free"

Another week gone by is good news for the local drought monitor! As we try to get about to our average year-to-date rainfall (still under by just under an inch for Easterwood Field), we're still doing just fine, drought-wise, as we climb the mercury into warmer months.

Tuesday/Wednesday's rain was NOT counted in this update, so we can expect more good news next week, especially for areas south of the Brazos Valley, which have been in need of rain for a couple months now.

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.