Brazos Valley rainfall totals are in

Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts rolled through the Brazos Valley earlier today. Here are some of the rainfall totals from both official recording stations and those submitted by our Weather Watchers:

• S.W. College Station (River Run): 1.41”

• Kurten: 0.50”

• S. Brazos County (South Nantucket): 1.60”

• S. Bryan: 0.80”

• Wixon Valley: 0.80”

• S. College Station (Woodcreek): 2.00”

• Carlos: 1.23”

• N.W. Madison County: 0.30"

• Cameron: 0.34”

• Hearne: 0.15”

• Coulter Field: 0.51”

• Easterwood Airport: 1.54”

• Caldwell: 1.49”

• Centerville: 0.19”

• Madisonville: 0.44”

• Crockett: 0.36”

• Huntsville: 0.20”

• Navasota: 1.30”

• Coldspring: 0.08”

• Conroe: 1.05”

• Hempstead: 0.02”

• Anderson: 1.11”

• Brenham: 0.39”

• Lake Somerville: 1.00”

• Montgomery: 1.05”

• Thorndale: 0.64”

• Buckholts: 0.92”

Some areas of excessive rainfall ponding in lowlying areas was evident as saturated soils caused runoff issues. Many were still in need of the rain that fell today as parts of the Brazos Valley are still dealing with drought conditions.