Brazos Valley set for soaking this week

Weeks and weeks of mainly dry weather and expanding drought could screech to a halt for the Brazos Valley later this week as an upper level low crawls out of the Gulf of Mexico.

The dry air (from the surface upward) we've had through the weekend will still be felt through the day today, keeping rain chances to a minimum and heavier rain toward the coast. As we progress through the week, an upper level low will try to push a ridge of high pressure away from the Brazos Valley and moisture content will surge.

Heavy Rain Potential : Deep, tropical moisture will move into our southern counties as early as late Tuesday, but especially by Wednesday and Thursday. Mainly daytime rain will have the potential of dropping storms with rainfall rates of 2-3" per hour.

Impacts : Right now, thanks to dry grounds, flooding doesn't look to be a widespread issue. But rain that heavy could definitely cause street flooding and make for headaches during afternoon, and potentially morning commutes into Thursday and Friday.

We're thinking widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of more through the end of the weekend, with most of this falling on Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered rain and a couple thunderstorms will still be possible by the weekend, but right now, doesn't look overly likely.

If the track of this low wobbles a bit to the east or west, it's possible most of the 2-4"+ totals will occur outside the Brazos Valley, but that doesn't look very likely right now. We'll keep you updated as we near the middle of the week.