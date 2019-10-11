Brazos Valley students learn where food comes from at Pizza Ranch

Hundreds of elementary school students got a hands-on lesson about where their favorite foods come from at the Brazos County Expo Thursday.

The Texas A&M University Agrilife and local 4H organizations hosted the Pizza Ranch. Held at the Brazos County Expo, the children are able to interact with animals, listen to educational talks, and eat pizza.

Fourth grade Creek View Elementary School teacher, Abby Faske, has been attending Pizza Ranch for nine years and believes it is very important for children to understand the importance of Agriculture.

“I think by coming to this event you’re going to give your kids a big awareness of what all goes into the food they eat every day and how it helps them grow,” said Faske.

This year’s coordinator of Pizza Ranch, Avery Martin, encourages teachers to bring their students to the fun and beneficial event next year.