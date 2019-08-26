Brazos Valley weather history could be made Tuesday morning

Record High Minimum. The warmest low temperature on record. These numbers have been something the heat of Summer 2019 has been chasing more than once this year. The Brazos Valley will do that again Tuesday.

Forecast low for Tuesday morning: 79°.

Enter the cast of Hamilton singing "history has its eyes on you."

Record high minimum for Tuesday (August 27th) morning: 77° set 8 years ago in 2011.

Breezy overnight wind and plenty of moisture in place will have thermometers struggling to break out of the 80s ahead of sunrise Tuesday.

Wednesday could be a repeat depending on if a rain or thunderstorm chance to the north can help drop temperatures a few degrees. Morning forecast for August 28th is currently 78°. The record high minimum is 79° set in 2006.