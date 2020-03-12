Brazos Valley's Weekend Forecast

Eyes are on a sloshing cold front this weekend. An area of low pressure that has sat west of California this entire week is finally on the move.

That cold front nears the Brazos Valley Friday morning but is expected to put the breaks on, stall, then shove north as a warm front by Saturday. That is the difference between 50s in the Metroplex and 80s in the Waco area Friday afternoon.

With that front, rain and thunderstorms are expected to run west to east across North Texas. By the evening hours, new storms will be possible in far West Texas as this next weather maker approaches the state.

As of Thursday evening, all storm activity is expected to remain north and west of the Brazos Valley . At best, scattered showers could drift through the area from south to north, feeding into that bigger area of activity.

For now, the forecast calls for warm temperatures locally. Morning mid-60s kick off the day, with afternoon highs falling just inside the 80° mark.

One thing to monitor: the potential this sloshing front sloshes all the way to the Brazos Valley. One forecast model out of many sneaks the front through by Sunday morning. That could mean a cooler end to the weekend, but for now the confidence is low for that scenario to play out. More details as they come...

