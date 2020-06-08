Brazos Valley's first HEAT ADVISORY of 2020 issued for Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued the first HEAT ADVISORY of the year for a majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday.

Officially, this advisory will be in effect between noon and 7pm.

Heat index values -- what it will feel like in the shade -- are expected between 100° and 103° as early as noon Tuesday. As peak afternoon heat places area thermometers in the upper 90s to around 100°, it will feel more like 107° - 112°.

Residents are urged to utilize air conditioning, if accessible, as much as possible. It is urged to hold outdoor activities for the evening or another day -- otherwise, find shade and properly hydrate during these heat advisory hours.

Tuesday's record high for the day (June 9th) in Bryan-College Station is 100°, first set in 1917, then tied in 1948. The forecast is currently to break and set a new record at 101°.