Brazos Valley's guide to when your first frost & freeze typically arrive

Fall garden looking good? Are you salad skills on point with all the lettuce growing in the backyard over the past couple of months?

As we dive deeper into fall, cold fronts are running through the Brazos Valley on a regular basis. In fact, the coldest temperatures the region has felt so far this season are in the forecast as we close October and flip the calendar to November.

Gardners beware! A light frost is possible as we start the new month.

With colder days in mind, when is the average first frost and freeze of the season? Below is a break down by the approximate date, based on the past 30 years of weather history in Bryan-College Station.

• First Frost: Anywhere from October 30th to November 30. On average, typically between November 21st - 30th

• First Light Freeze: On average, November 27th - 29th in and around Bryan-College Station. (Closer to November 15th for the Northeastern Brazos Valley near Crockett)

Frost can occur when temperatures fall to or below 36°. Typically it will coat elevated surfaces, tender plants, and lawns when the thermometer sits between 32° and 36°.

A light freeze is when temperatures drop between 29°and 32°. No harm to hardy plants or pipes, but pets, people, and tender vegetation need to have the proper precautions.

A hard freeze signals the end of the growing season. If temperatures remain at or below freezing long enough, damage may occur to exposed pipes and faucets.

Keep in mind, however, that these are average dates. Different weather conditions each year can make the first freeze occur earlier or later.

