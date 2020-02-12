Brazos Valley's tiniest babies getting ready for Valentine's Day

A few of the littlest patients at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station are getting in the holiday spirit just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Little beanies were stitched in all different sizes for the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. All of the beanies were handmade by a NICU nurse, and all of them have little hearts all over them.

They have been putting these adorable beanies on the babies for the last four years, all year long during each holiday.

Staci Phelps, a NICU nurse at Baylor Scott & White health says that she loves being able to give parents a happy memory during their time in what can be a stressful situation.

“They are going to remember that their baby, yes was in an NICU and that their baby’s head was that small. They will remember that time they were in there, and it was so scary but they felt safe and we want them to be able to have these moments. I think it’s those moments that make this so special,” said Phelps.

