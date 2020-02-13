Break cars and make art at re-grand opening of The Break Room

Need to blow off some steam?

On Feb. 14, the Break Room in Bryan is re-opening its doors in a brand new and larger location!

“The place we were in, it was good for a while, but kind of small,” said The Break Room owner, Garland Crabb. “So we decided to move out here to make a bigger building and make bigger rooms. We kind of revamped everything and restructured pricing.”

The new building also features graffiti art by two local artists. Dillion Lute won The Break Room’s Graffiti contest and created the graffiti art for the backdrop of the Car Smash. 15-year-old artist Annagail Gose, who was the runner up, also helped create some of the graffiti art designs on the interior of the building. These designs can be seen in the images section.

On Feb. 14th and 15th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., The Break Room is hosting the “Ultimate Date Night” and “Love Stinks” events for couples celebrating Valentine’s Day or those who want to release a little steam following a break-up.

Over the weekend there will be refreshments, raffle tickets, and giveaways throughout the two days.

New Location

The new location features two large break rooms, two large splatter rooms, a party room, and even a car to smash, according to The Break Room.

In the break rooms, you can throw items against the wall or you can use bats or sledgehammers to break items like furniture, office equipment, dishes, and more. After you are done breaking things, you can tag the walls and ceiling without getting in trouble, according to the Break Room.

For the paint splatter room, you get “a canvas, some paint, some squirt guns and you [can] bring your friends, family or coworkers and a great sense of humor! Paint the walls! Paint the ceiling! Paint your friends,” according to The Break Room!

Another new addition is the car smash, where you can take a sledgehammer to a car.

Donations

Do you have any goods you want to donate to The Break Room?

“We take donations, said Crabb. “Anything breakable, glassware, ceramics, cups plates, dishes, appliances, small appliances, computers, cars, furniture.”

If you are interested in donating any goods, you can contact The Break Room for more information.

General Information

For a breakdown of pricing packages, CLICK HERE.

If you bring 10 can food items to donate to the Brazos Valley Food Bank you also get a free additional electronic to smash.

It is important to note that when you plan to attend The Break Room, wear closed-toe shoes and long pants.

The Break Room is located at 5957 Jones Road in Bryan.

Following the Re-Grand Opening weekend, The Break Room will be open, Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

