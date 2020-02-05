Breaking down the State of the Union

Less than 24 hours before being acquitted by the Senate on Impeachment charges, President Trump took to the dais in the House chambers to address congress and the nation.

It was the President's third State of the Union address.

Tempers flared right from the start when Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, was infuriated by what she perceived to be an intentional snub of her handshake by President Trump.

At the end of the President's speech, the Speaker was not clapping but ripping up the copy given to her by the President.

The speech itself, however, went over flawlessly.

President Trump had a number of surprise guest shout outs, hammered home the points that got him elected in 2016 and called out democrats as "socialists."

It was a night of spectacle. It was reminiscent of a campaign rally more than a State of the Union speech, but Republicans seemed not only unified but unanimously happy.

"If you're a Republican, you loved it," Goidel says, "He played the hits, used every point that got him elected in the first place."

