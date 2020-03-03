Breaking down the big stories on Super Tuesday

Texas and 13 other states are going to the polls today for a range of elections.

Right here in the Brazos Valley, the 17th district will widdle down the congressional candidates from 14 to two... if we don't have a runoff.

The day will set the stage for general elections across the nation in November.

To break down the most important stories of the day, First News at Four is talking with Ross Ramsey, a political analyst and co-founder of the Texas Tribune.

Ramsey says District 17 is among the most wide-open races taking place in Texas today with 11 Republicans and three Democrats vying for the chance to be on the ballot for the general election.

However, Ramsey says he's very interested in the race for the Democratic nomination for Senate.

"No idea how that's gonna go," Ramsey says, "But it's probably gonna be a runoff, John Cornyn will probably face the winner in that."

