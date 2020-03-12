Breaking down the federal economic response to COVID-19

Congress is working to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a bill aimed to address the economic effects of the virus.

It was first proposed by House Democrats late Wednesday night after the President's address to the nation and now they're pushing to pass it as early as tomorrow.

So we sat down with, Raymond Robertson, a political economist at Texas A&M to talk about what kind of impact to expect from the bill.

Robertson says this bill could be key but the main problem is we just don't know how big this economic problem really is.

"I think a lot of the problem with panic and the market is not based on the concerns of workers not having money," Robertson says, "it's more about the disruptions in supply chains and the drop in demand."

For his complete thoughts on the bill and the status of the economy, watch the full interview in the player above.