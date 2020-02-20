Breaking down the ninth Democratic presidential debate

Last night's NBC News debate moderators told the candidates that they were encouraged "to directly engage with each other on the issues."

The candidates questioned each other directly, fired rebuttals and, at times, everyone spoke over each other at once.

It was a whirlwind of a debate that rewarded seasoned debaters and left newcomers susceptible to attacks.

We sat down with Kirby Goidel, the Director of the Texas A&M University Public Policy Research Institute to sift through the rubble and find meaning in the aftermath of the battle.

"The biggest winner of that debate might be Donald Trump," Goidel says, "The debate highlighted the fractures not only between the left and center within the Democratic Party but even between candidates on the same side of the divide."

For a complete candidate by candidate breakdown, check out the video in the player above.