Breath of fresh air coming this weekend

Enjoyed the hot wind in your face these past couple days?

I"m not judging you if you have, but just hear me out: We're about to be dealing with four to six months of exactly that, so, we might as well enjoy giving our AC units a break for a week or so.

Right?

Right.

Cold front still on track to roll through around midday Saturday! It looks more like it may be with little fanfare, but we'll keep our fingers crossed for a good quarter inch strewn across the area.

Best overall chance will be late morning / early afternoon, but rain for most of the area should be wrapped up by about 1-2pm, if you see any. We're on our way to the 40s and 50s by Sunday morning! Partly cloudy skies will take us to about 80 by Sunday.

Another chance for rain and storms comes our way by MONDAY. We'll try again at better coverage for the area, and may find an isolated strong storm. Stay tuned throughout the weekend and we'll keep you updated.