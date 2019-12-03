Bremond football player shows true act of sportsmanship

Normally after a win, we see players celebrating with their teammates, but one Bremond football player did something else on Friday night.

After scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime to beat Flatonia in the regional round of the playoffs, senior JT Anthony high fived his teammates and then ran over to the Flatonia sideline.

Anthony consoled the players over there and told them good job.

The video was posted on Twitter and has gained a lot of attention.

"We'll i just saw him down and I felt bad for him because you know they're a good football team, they came out and played hard, I just wanted to congratulate them and to tell them good job because they are a good football team and someone is proud. I am," said JT Anthony.

