Bremond man faces child endangerment charge after crash with train

BREMOND, Tex. (KBTX) - A Bremond man is charged with DWI and child endangerment after law enforcement says his vehicle was hit by a train.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says Ryan Jones, 19, tried to cross a railroad track on a road just south of Bremond.
A train then collided with the car, which also had Jones' wife and two children inside, according to DPS. One infant was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.
A toddler and Jones' wife were taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jones faces charges of DWI with child passengers and child endangerment, according to DPS.
Jones was also charged with marijuana possession.