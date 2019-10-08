Bremond man faces child endangerment charge after crash with train

A Bremond man is charged with DWI and child endangerment after law enforcement says his vehicle was hit by a train.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Ryan Jones, 19, tried to cross a railroad track on a road just south of Bremond.

A train then collided with the car, which also had Jones' wife and two children inside, according to DPS. One infant was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

A toddler and Jones' wife were taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jones faces charges of DWI with child passengers and child endangerment, according to DPS.

Jones was also charged with marijuana possession.