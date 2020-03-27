Brenham ISD adjusts time for meal service, adds date for Chromebook distribution

Brenham ISD is changing the time for drive-thru meals at Alton Elementary School.

Starting March 30, meals will now be available at the elementary school from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Meals will also be available at Brenham High School from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Staff at Brenhan I.S.D will deliver food to the vehicle. Food will be provided for all children between the ages of 1-18.

The district says children must be in the vehicle to receive the meal.

Brenham ISD is also adding an additional date for students to pick up Chromebooks while schools are closed.

The Chromebooks are available for students who do not have a computer at home. Brenham ISD says there is a limited number of computers, so there is a restriction of only one Chromebook per family.

You can pick up a Chromebook at the Brenham ISD Technology Building Parking Lot on Sunday, March 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

They are available for Grades Pre-Kindergarten - 12th grade.

Students must provide their name, ID number and additional form of identification to pick up a Chromebook.

Brenham ISD says the student must be in the vehicle to receive their Chromebook.