Brenham ISD extends summer food program

Brenham ISD says its summer food program will continue through July 29.

Distribution will continue at Brenham High School from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Every child in the vehicle between the ages of 1 and 18 will receive one food box. Each box will contain five breakfast and five lunch options.

The boxes will be placed in the trunk of the vehicle to maintain social distancing.

