Brenham ISD investigates potential threat at high school

Brenham ISD is responding to a potentially threatening message.

Here is a statement sent to Brenham High School parents Friday morning:

"This morning Brenham High School administration was alerted to a potentially threatening message on social media. Our administrative team is conducting a thorough investigation in cooperation with local law enforcement and the individual who posted the message is currently in custody.

In an abundance of caution, we also have an increased law enforcement presence on campus this morning. We want to assure you that our campus is secure, and the safety of your child remains our top priority. We appreciate your continued commitment to helping us maintain a safe learning environment for our students."