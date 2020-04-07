Brenham ISD suspends drive-thru meals due to worker's potential COVID-19 exposure

Brenham ISD has suspended all drive-thru meal sites after learning an individual in the child nutrition department serving at the Alton Elementary School and Brenham High School sites is now under self-quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

"Please understand that the individual is not positive for COVID-19 at this time. As a precaution, all child nutrition staff operating the sites have been notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and the sites will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected," said Jessica Johnston, Director of Communications and Community Relations of BISD.

The school district says because of the social distancing measures the district had in place, the public’s exposure was limited and those who received meal assistance, as well as those who volunteered, should not be at increased risk.

"Child nutrition staff take a number of precautions to minimize the risk of spread at work. Additionally, all staff and volunteers wear gloves when packing food into bags and when handing bags out at curbside deliveries," said Johnston.

"We apologize for the need to make the change immediately. Although we do not yet have confirmation of the diagnosis, we do not want to take any chances regarding the safety and well-being of our staff, families, and community," she said.