Brenham ISD to resume meal distribution on Apr. 22

Brenham ISD will resume distributing meals to students on Apr. 22.

The food service will be modified by providing five breakfasts and five lunches worth of food in one box. The food boxes can be picked up only on Wednesdays at Brenham High School from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children must be present in the vehicle.

To maintain contact-less delivery, the food boxes will be placed in the trunk of the vehicle.

It is noted some of the meals will require some assembly, such as a sandwich with the provided bread and lunchmeat.

To provide an immediate response for families, the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, located at 1710 East Tom Green Street, will distribute 200 food boxes on Apr. 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The boxes will be one per family on a first-come, first-served basis. The children must be present to receive food boxes.

Meal service returns after a following a 14-day quarantine of all the child nutrition department after it was discovered a member of the staff was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Families seeking additional aid are encouraged to visit the list of local food pantries involved in COVID-19 response. You can find the list here.

