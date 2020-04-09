Local company that makes popular salad dressings suspends production for two weeks

The Del Sol Food Company, the maker of Briannas Fine Salad Dressings , has suspended operations for two weeks after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The discovery was made on Tuesday, April 7.

"We take this matter very seriously and are taking immediate action to ensure the safety of our employees, and we will be temporarily suspending our operations for 14 days," said Director of Brand Marketing Jenny Van Dorf.

"Under the guidance of our regulatory agencies and the Center for Disease Control, the company will be thoroughly disinfected and sanitized to ensure that it is safe for our employees to return to work.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those that have been impacted by coronavirus, including our employee, who we wish a speedy recovery," said Van Dorf.