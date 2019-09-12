Brenham man arrested for armed robbery at local store

The following is a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office:

On Sunday, September 8, 2019, at approximately 2:43 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to a robbery at the Rattler's Country Store in Chappell Hill.

Deputies were advised by the store clerk on duty that a male entered the store demanding money from the cash register. The clerk stated the male subject had his face covered and was armed with a handgun. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he then fled on foot.

After further investigation, deputies were able to identify the man as Elijah Holmes, Jr., age 43, of Brenham.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody by deputies on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, without incident. Holmes is currently in the Washington County Jail charged with Aggravated Robbery and is being held on a $100,000.00 bond.