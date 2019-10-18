Brenham resident admits guilt in bank embezzlement case

A 33-year-old Brenham resident and ex-employee of Wells Fargo bank has admitted to embezzlement, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Natasha Hudgeons pleaded guilty today.

From December 2014 through March 2019, she embezzled $63,500 while employed as a teller. Hudgeons admitted she took the money in $500 to $1,000 increments. She concealed the theft by putting falsified entries into the bank’s books and records and “selling” back and forth between the cashbox and coin machine cash lines. Both were considered “single control” cash lines, meaning tellers could conduct transactions on that account line without a second person.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett accepted the plea and set sentencing for Jan. 9, 2020. At that time, Hudgeons faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a possible $1 million maximum fine.

She was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Belinda Beek is prosecuting the case.