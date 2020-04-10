Brenham restaurants stepping up to provide free student lunches

Brenham restaurant owners are stepping up in a big way for students.

On Tuesday, Brenham ISD announced they were suspending all drive thru meals after an employee had potential exposure to COVID-19.

Shannon Canales, owner of Las Americas Latin Cuisine, came up with the idea to have restaurants supply meals following the announcement.

"I'm a mom of a nine and six-year-old. I was like, this happened really late in the day on Tuesday and as a working parent, while this is happening, I know there are other parents that weren't able to prep for this. So there are probably kids that won't have lunch today," said Canales.

On Friday, parents were picking up from Brenham Grill, Must Be Heaven, and the Kenney Store among others.

"Having a big family of course it's a little bit harder. Luckily, my job is still open, so I'm able to work and provide for them as well. But this helps a lot. We're very appreciative," said Natalie Mares, a Brenham ISD parent.

Canales says they will serve lunches as long as necessary.

In a statement from Brenham ISD, school leaders said the employee tested negative for COVID-19 and they are working to start handing out meals again.

"Due to precautionary measures, BISD meal sites will remain closed while district officials work together with community partners on a new plan for food distribution moving forward. We are working on a joint initiative for a short-term emergency response to assist with food distribution for children ages 1-18 in Washington County. This short-term solution will allow our school district and local food pantries to plan the next steps as it relates to food security. That plan should be finalized early next week."

You can find information on where to find meal on the Brenham ISD social media pages as well as Las Americas Latin Cuisine.