Brenham superintendent named lone La Porte ISD superintendent finalist

Brenham ISD has begun the search for a new superintendent.

Current Brenham ISD superintendent Walter Jackson was selected on Tuesday as the lone finalist for the superintendent position at La Porte ISD.

By law, the La Porte ISD Board of Trustees must wait 21 days, until June 3rd, before voting to hire Jackson as the new superintendent.

Jackson has been serving as superintendent for the district since April 2015 and says he is appreciative of everything Brenham has given to him.

"It has been an honor and privilege for my family and me to have served as members of this community and school district,” said Jackson.

“I want to offer my sincerest thanks and appreciation to the Brenham ISD Board of Trustees for believing in and supporting my leadership. Together, we have accomplished many significant achievements for our students and I am very proud to say that I was the superintendent of Brenham ISD.”

He will work with the BISD Board of Trustees to ensure a smooth transition while the district searches for a new superintendent.

The BISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening to start discussions on the search and transition process.