Bridge Loan Program to help local businesses until federal assistance received

A loan program has been created to assist small businesses that have struggled due to the COVID-19 outbreak by the City of College Station, the Bryan Business Council and the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

The Bridge Loan Program is for small businesses that need additional funds to cover expenses such as payroll, rent, and utilities. The loans are to assist businesses until they receive more permanent assistance from the government such as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

The loans must be repaid after receiving an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. The loans can be up to $25,000 and have a maturity of three years with a 3% interest rate. Fo the first six months, no payment is required.

“We realize the importance of a healthy economy for our residents,” College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said. “For that reason, we established the Bridge Loan Program — not as a hand-out, but a hand up. As our community looks toward putting the coronavirus pandemic in our rearview mirror, we want to do what we can to help our residents and businesses return to being vibrant and nurturing of each other.”

“As the President of the BBC, I am pleased to announce our partnership with the City of College Station and the Brazos Valley Council of Governments,” said Dr. Samuel H. Harrison, president of the Bryan Business Council. “We strongly believe that supporting business in Bryan is our core mission. We believe the BBC Emergency Small Business Gap Financing Loan program will play an integral part in the recovery process. The BBC met [Monday] and unanimously approved the loan agreement. I would like to personally thank all those BBC members and staff who were instrumental in its passage.”

Applications for the loans will be accepted starting April 27. To apply, email a copy of the business’s SBA loan application and supporting documents to Madison Thomas of the BVCOG at madison.thomas@bvcog.org.

You can find the SBA loan application in the related documents section.

For additional information, go to the BVCOG’s website or call 979- 595-2801. You can find a link to the website in the related links section.