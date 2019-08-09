Bryan Animal Services seeks information in dog bite investigation

The following is a press release from the City of Bryan.

Bryan Animal Services is asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that bit a person on Aug. 8, 2019.

Authorities said the person was bitten around 7 p.m. near the Morris “Buzz” Hamilton Dog Park. The animal was described as a white and brown intact male pit bull, and was last seen at Morris “Buzz” Hamilton Dog Park.

The animal needs to be located so it may be observed to rule out possible rabies exposure. If the animal cannot be found, the person bitten may have to undergo rabies treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Bryan Animal Control at 979-361-3888.