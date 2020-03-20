Bryan/College Station Libraries adding drive-thru book service

The Library System in Bryan and College Station still has services for the public even though they are closed inside.

Both the Clara B. Mounce and Larry J. Ringer Libraries are offering a drive-thru book service. You can call the libraries for reference questions and request books. If you are out and about, you can also drop off your books at collection bins outside.

The libraries are taking extra precautions with staff wearing gloves when handling books. Books being returned are put on the shelf as part of a three-day quarantine.

The library system wants families to know there are still plenty of ways to learn during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are doing everything that we can to be able to provide services still to the community and we have. We're open Monday through Friday not to the public, but the staff is available to be able to do a lot of phone reference questions so people can call in and be able to get their answers to questions that they have," said Bea Saba, Library Director for the Bryan/College Station Public Library System.

The curbside delivery is happening weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also request a hold for items online.

