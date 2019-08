The Bryan Animal Shelter is preparing for its Clear the Shelter event. On Saturday, August 17, all adoptions will be sponsored by BCS AirSolutions.

Clear the Shelter is a nation-wide event to help all pets find forever homes.

The Bryan Animal Shelter will be open 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. the day of the event. People interested in adopting a free pet first need to apply and get approved on the shelter's website.